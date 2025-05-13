LOS ANGELES, May 13 — Kelly Osbourne says the harshest criticism she has ever received was not for her past drug use, but for her weight.

Speaking at a health summit in Los Angeles on May 10 May, the 40-year-old said body shaming has followed her throughout her life in the public eye, People reported.

“We live in a fat-phobic world,” she told the audience, adding that the judgment for being overweight outweighed any reaction to her struggles with addiction.

Osbourne revealed that even at her lowest points, people seemed more concerned with how she looked than how she was doing.

She recalled hearing comments like, “You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package.”

The reality TV star said she once accepted these comments as normal, even though they cut deep.

Her remarks reveal the continuing stigma around body image in celebrity culture and society at large.

She stressed that weight loss, for her, was not just physical but also emotional and psychological.

“You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start,” she said.

Osbourne, who previously underwent gastric sleeve surgery, said it helped — but only after she spent a year in therapy to prepare.