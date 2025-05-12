KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Once a quiet and reserved young man, 24-year-old Maxximus Towle never imagined he would rise to fame, captivating thousands of viewers and effortlessly hosting five-hour live streams each day.

Choosing a career as a live sales host for men’s fashion brand Zeve has opened unexpected doors for Towle, who is now one of the most recognisable faces on TikTok Live.

What began as an attempt to sell gadget accessories and skincare products has since blossomed into a full-fledged career.

Towle draws in thousands of viewers during each livestream — not just for his persuasive sales pitches, but also thanks to his magnetic personality and striking good looks, which have propelled the Johorian into the viral spotlight.

Beyond selling, Towle’s Eurasian heritage and engaging presence have earned him a loyal fan base, with many viewers staying tuned in even without the intention of making a purchase.

“After completing my SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia), I tried out several jobs. But in 2023, I challenged myself to try something new and applied to become a live host. This job isn’t just a source of income — I see it as a way to transform myself,” he told Bernama.

Standing at 175 centimetres tall, Towle acknowledges that being a live host may seem easy to outsiders, but in reality, it demands emotional resilience, sustained energy, and sharp communication skills.

“Some days, you’re tired or emotionally off-balance, but once you go live, you have to smile and stay composed. You also need to handle a wide range of questions from customers,” he said.

For Towle, the goal isn’t just to showcase products, but to keep viewers engaged and interested enough to make a purchase.

“You have to know when to be serious and when to inject humour. If viewers get bored or lose interest, they can leave instantly — so every minute counts,” he explained.

Apart from maintaining high energy and focus, he also deals with all kinds of comments from viewers, including irrelevant or overly personal ones.

“We filter the comments — we focus on the ones related to the products and ignore the rest. If we entertain everything, we’ll lose focus. But I get it — most of them are just joking around,” he said.

As a full-time employee, Towle must meet key performance indicator (KPI) targets in terms of sales and viewership. To stay consistent, he frequently reviews past livestreams and holds regular discussions with his manager to improve.

He draws inspiration from his father, a former salesman, and credits him with teaching him how to communicate confidently and close a sale.

But with fame comes new challenges. Towle has faced safety and privacy issues, including individuals attempting to locate his home address.

Still, he remains optimistic about the future of live hosting as a career, especially as more consumers embrace online shopping and companies look for cost-efficient marketing strategies.

“There’s no need to rent a physical store — one platform and a host are all you need. I believe this can be a viable career path, especially for young people in the future,” he said, adding that he also dreams of one day becoming an actor. — Bernama