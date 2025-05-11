KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — After not releasing any new song for a year, popular Malaysian girl group Dolla returns with their latest single, ‘MWA!’.

‘MWA!’, created by Chelsea Warner, Gaston, Roland Lim Shi Jie, and the three members of Dolla — Tabby, Sabronzo and Angel — features a fresh and experimental sound that is expected to capture the attention of fans.

Angel said they were very excited to collaborate once again with the creative team as it offered them a chance to explore new musical ideas that were more challenging and fun.

“After a year without releasing a single due to being busy with concerts and several other projects, this year we successfully released ‘MWA!’ for our beloved fans. This song feels like a rebranding of our identity.

“The recording session also went very smoothly. We experimented a lot with different sounds and structures, and the detailed involvement of every Dolla member this time made the creative process even more meaningful,” she said at a press conference after the launch of their new single in Bukit Bintang here.

She also said the official music video for ‘MWA!’, with a duration of two minutes and 20 seconds and directed by Jasmine Wong, is different from their previous videos, taking viewers on a thrilling narrative of action and illusion from Dolla.

Elaborating on the music video, Angel said each Dolla member portrays a unique character, with Sabronzo appearing as a card player and Tabby as the mastermind, while she herself takes on the role of an agile and bold fighter.

“This time, the concept is wilder and unhinged, very different from anything we’ve done before,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tabby said ‘MWA!’ marks the beginning of many new works that Dolla will be presenting throughout the year.

“We consider this year the ‘year of Dolla songs’ because many more tracks will be released. We can’t wait to bring them to the stage and hope they will attract more listeners because the songs are very fresh and different,” she said. — Bernama