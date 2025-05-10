SEOUL, May 10 — Two women have been charged with blackmailing popular mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang, real name Park Jeong-won, out of 216 million won (US$154,300) in a South Korean court, Korea JoongAng Daily reported yesterday.

The blackmail charges, made under the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts, were issued on April 24 by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for the women known only by their surnames. One was surnamed Song (32) and the other Kim (29).

The blackmail allegedly took place between June 2021 and November 2022, when the women reportedly threatened to expose Tzuyang’s past.

In a video posted last year, Tzuyang revealed that her former agency CEO and ex-boyfriend, surnamed Lee, informed her of the women’s threats.

“They’re threatening to expose that you worked with them at an adult entertainment venue, so let’s pay them off to keep them quiet,” Lee was quoted to have said.

Tzuyang explained that she was coerced into working at the venue due to Lee’s violence and intimidation.

The women, who had no prior connection to her, allegedly used information from Lee to carry out their threats.

A producer from Tzuyang’s channel met with the women and reached an agreement.

In return for silence, Tzuyang paid them 200 million won, disguised as an advance for a fake YouTube show deal, plus monthly payments of 6 million won.

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul launched an investigation in July 2024 after Tzuyang’s producer filed a criminal complaint.

Though arrest warrants for Kim and others were requested, the court denied them, citing insufficient evidence and no flight risk.

The women were not detained but reportedly apologised to Tzuyang’s team late last year.

Despite their apology, prosecutors have proceeded with the indictment, stressing the seriousness of the crime due to the large sum involved.

Joint blackmail carries harsher penalties than regular blackmail, which can lead to up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Kim Tae-yeon, Tzuyang’s lawyer, stated that blackmailing public figures by threatening to release private information for money is a severe crime and that appropriate punishment is needed to prevent similar incidents.



