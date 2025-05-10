SEOUL, My 10 — Blackpink’s Rosé has released her highly anticipated song “Messy” for the upcoming film F1: The Movie yesterday.

The track, launched by Warner Music Korea, is now available on YouTube and various streaming platforms.

The singer took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“So this is my first time working on a movie soundtrack, and I am so extremely honored and excited beyond imagination to be a part of this incredible movie. I hope you all love it, live it, dream it until @f1movie comes out JUNE 27,” she posted.

Fans will be happy to note that Rosé will also be part of the star-studded soundtrack for F1: The Movie, set to premiere June 27.

The film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver, and Damson Idris as rookie racer Joshua Pearce. Together, they aim to revive a struggling Formula One team.

F1: The Movie will also feature Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton as a producer, with Joseph Kosinski directing.

“Messy” will also feature on F1: The Album, the official soundtrack, also dropping on June 27.

The album includes 17 tracks from artists like Ed Sheeran, Peggy Gou, Don Toliver, and more.