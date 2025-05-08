JOHOR BAHRU, May 8 — The Sept 12-14 Ombak Festival is set to create waves at Desaru Coast, Kota Tinggi as it promises a vibrant celebration of the fusion of global communities as well as Southeast Asian culture and creativity.

Ombak Festival director Karina Ridzuan said that as one of the most anticipated events, this year’s edition will focus on regional talent across music, performance, arts, food and family-friendly experiences through Ombak Kids, in conjunction with Malaysia’s role as Chair of Asean.

“... for our second year, we are featuring a bolder vision, a broader scope and one that is bursting with Southeast Asian soul.

“In addition, we aim to represent the best of Asean by combining global icons with regional talents to offer an unparalleled experience, including live music and artistic expression,” she said in a statement, adding that the event attracted over 5,000 visitors last year.

She added that the festival is organised by the internationally renowned Desaru Coast resort destination that had previously won various awards and that, this year’s edition will feature more exciting acts, including an appearance by funk legends George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

The festival will also feature a special appearance by British singer, songwriter and actress Joss Stone, who will preview tracks from her upcoming album.

“We are also excited to present Simply Red’s exclusive Southeast Asian performance in celebration of their 40th anniversary, while popular DJ duo Flight Facilities of Australia will also be making their Malaysian debut,” she said.

A stellar lineup of Asean artistes is also set to grace the stage at the Ombak Festival, including the likes of Phum Viphurit of Thailand; local rappers Joe Flizzow and SonaOne; hip-hop artiste Ismail Izzani; Gerhana Skacinta, a Malaysian ska band; The Pinholes, a power-packed quartet from Singapore; as well as musical duo Diskoria and the talented multidisciplinary artiste Tanayu from Indonesia.

Karina said that one of the unique features of this year’s Ombak Festival will be its ‘The Ultimate Weekend’, which is meant specifically for everyone as it offers a wide variety of food and beverages, a strong artistic lineup and a special Ombak Kids programme for children.

“Following last year’s success, there will be a return of fan favourites for the 2025 edition, namely the grilling skills of Andrew Walsh and Carbon KL to sizzle up the culinary event; and kitemaking with Go Fly Kites as well as the presence of 10-foot-tall festival puppets Meera and Fiz under the Ombak Kids programme.

“In terms of arts, the Segaris Art Centre is again collaborating with local students. Last year, they featured sculpture and this year they will be presenting block printing techniques,” said Karina.

She added that their target for the long term is to make this event a must-attend festival in Southeast Asia, in line with efforts to build momentum towards the Visit Johor Year and Visit Malaysia 2026.

Those keen to attend the festival can get their early bird passes at http://www.ombakfestival.com/ or Ticketmelon.

The one-day pass is priced at RM200 for Sept 12 (Friday) and RM300 each for Sept 13 (Saturday) and Sept 14 (Sunday. The two-day pass for Sept 13 and 14 is priced at RM550; while the three-day pass for Sept 12-14 is priced at RM650 each. — Bernama