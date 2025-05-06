NEW YORK, May 6 —Rihanna loves to make an entrance at the Met Gala, and she certainly did it again Monday – this time, announcing to the world that she is pregnant with her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

News of the 37-year-old singer and beauty mogul’s new baby bump came before her arrival at the A-list fundraising gala.

In a portrait put on Instagram by photographer Miles Diggs, she embraced the Black dandy theme of the gala in a fitted gray Miu Miu blouse and skirt – the baby bump clearly visible – matching knee-high boots, a fur stole and a black cloche hat.

Then her long-time partner A$AP Rocky, a co-chair of the event, confirmed the news to reporters who offered congratulations on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the rapper said. “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”

Finally, after all of the other guests had arrived, Rihanna hit the red carpet in a deconstructed black ensemble with a cropped jacket, polka dot accessories and a wide-brimmed hat. She cradled the baby bump and smiled for the cameras.

Rihanna made a similarly high-profile pregnancy reveal in 2023 – while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. She attended the Met Gala later that year before giving birth.

She and A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

Showing off a baby bump at the Met Gala is a thing: retired tennis superstar Serena Williams did it in 2023, and model Karlie Kloss cradled her bump in both 2023 and again this year. — AFP





