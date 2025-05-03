LOS ANGELES, May 3 — Florence Pugh says her grandmother was unfazed after watching her leap off Malaysia’s 118-storey Merdeka tower in Thunderbolts, calling the film “very thrilling”.

The British actress, speaking to Variety, said her “Granzo Pat” was “crazy” in her own way and didn’t flinch despite the jaw-dropping feat performed in Kuala Lumpur.

Pugh said the record-breaking stunt — a real jump from the world’s second-tallest building — was a team effort involving her, veteran stunt coordinator Heidi Moneymaker and base jumper Katie Hansen.

“That day in Malaysia was an achievement for all of us,” she said, describing it as a powerful start to a film that explores deeper emotional themes.

In Thunderbolts, now in cinemas, Pugh returns as Black Widow agent Yelena Belova, joining a group of antiheroes each confronting inner demons and unresolved trauma.

The actress praised Marvel for taking a bold step by making a superhero film that deals directly with depression, shame and the importance of connection.

She said Yelena’s pain drives her to help others, even when she’s struggling herself — including saving a hamster and supporting those around her.

One of the most emotional scenes involves a raw exchange with Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, which Pugh said she helped rework to honestly reflect grief over Natasha Romanoff’s death.

Pugh says she wants audiences to see a more open and empathetic side of Yelena when she returns in Avengers: Doomsday, where she joins an ensemble of Marvel icons including Sir Patrick Stewart and Pedro Pascal.