KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — K-pop’s breakout boy group RIIZE is finally making their long-awaited debut in Kuala Lumpur.

As reported by Soompi, on May 1, RIIZE dropped the official poster for their 2025 ‘RIIZING LOUD’ Asia tour and yes, Malaysia is officially on the list.

The tour kicks off with a three-night run at KSPO DOME in Seoul from July 4 to 6, before continuing across Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Macau.

RIIZE will take the stage at Idea Live KL on August 16 for a one-night-only show as part of their tour.

The poster also teases that more tour dates are coming soon, so stay excited.

As for now, ticket details have not been revealed as yet but one thing’s for sure — clear your calendar for RIIZE this August.