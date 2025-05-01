LONDON, May 1 — British counter-terrorism police today launched an investigation into online videos of Irish rappers Kneecap after the band denied supporting Hamas and Hezbollah or inciting violence against UK politicians.

The announcement came as nearly 40 other groups and artists, among them Pulp, Paul Weller and Primal Scream, rallied around the band amid an escalating row about political messaging at its concerts.

Other artists offering their support are The Pogues, Massive Attack, Dexys and Thin Lizzy.

“As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom,” the group said in a joint statement.

They added there had been a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform”.

Since the row erupted Kneecap has had several concerts cancelled, including one in south-west England and three in Germany.

London’s Metropolitan Police said two videos had been “referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos”.

The investigation was “now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time,” it added.

Kneecap on Monday apologised to the families of murdered British politicians and denied supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

Denial

The damaging controversy began after police on Sunday said they were examining video footage.

One video appeared to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Those groups, in Gaza and in Lebanon, are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin had urged the band to clarify whether they supported the groups or not.

Video also emerged of the Belfast rap trio at a 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The family of Conservative MP David Amess, who was fatally stabbed by an Islamic State group follower in 2021, called for an apology from Kneecap.

In its denial issued late on Monday, Kneecap said video footage had been “deliberately taken out of context.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” it said, adding the band would never “seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever”.

“To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt,” it said, also referring to Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016 by a neo-Nazi sympathiser a week before the divisive Brexit referendum.

The war in Gaza followed an attack in Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s military response in Gaza has caused a humanitarian crisis and killed at least 52,243 people, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. — AFP