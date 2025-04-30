KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — When two generations of vocal excellence meet, a special concert event is born. Malaysian music icons are set to perform together on October 18.

The EMPAT Live in Kuala Lumpur 2025 concert will feature legendary singers and siblings Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain, along with their niece, award-winning singer Ernie Zakrie, and her husband Syamel, a singer-composer and alumnus of Akademi Fantasia 2015.

EMPAT Live in KL 2025, which will be held at the Mega Star Arena, will also mark the first concert collaboration between the four family members, each of whom has made a significant impact on the Malaysian music industry.

Organised by Anuar Zain Network (AZN) in collaboration with Altus ProHouse, the concert symbolises love, unity, and the celebration of Malaysian talent across generations.

“This project is truly exciting because none of us ever imagined that fate would bring us — my sister Ziana, our niece Ernie, and her husband Syamel — together as entertainers in the same industry, sharing one stage for a concert,” Anuar said in a press release.

“After careful planning, EMPAT Live in Kuala Lumpur 2025 has finally been made a reality. This concert has actually been in the works for two to three years, however, due to our busy schedules and each artist’s commitments, we had to wait for the right time.

“Thankfully, this year the timing aligned, and we’re excited to finally present EMPAT Live in Kuala Lumpur 2025 as planned,” Anuar added.

For Madah Berhelah songstress Ziana, the concert, which fans have requested many times before, will showcase talents from two different generations.

“I see EMPAT as a celebration brought to life after numerous fan requests. They’ll attend one concert but experience music from two generations — mine and Anuar’s, and that of Ernie and Syamel,” Ziana said.

“I won’t promise something extraordinary — but come and enjoy EMPAT for what it truly is. I want fans to leave with magical, unforgettable moments,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ernie described the invitation as an emotional milestone, saying she couldn’t hold back tears after receiving the invitation to perform alongside her aunt and uncle.

She shared that performing with Ziana and Anuar is a dream come true, having grown up watching them work hard on their careers.

Syamel, expressing gratitude for the golden opportunity, promised fans that each performer will bring their own energy and unique style.

The EMPAT concert will also feature Jennifer Thompson as concert director, along with Sze Wan as music director.

Meet the musical family

Ziana is a renowned Malaysian singer who made a significant impact on the local music industry, especially during the early 1990s, where she delivered commercially successful songs consistently, including highly acclaimed tracks such as Anggapanmu, Puncak Kasih, and Setia Ku Di Sini.

Aside from appearing in several famous local films such as Sembilu and Maria Mariana, she was also the first Malaysian female artist to win the 1995 Voice of Asia competition in Kazakhstan.

Her brother Anuar also achieved significant success in the local music industry. He began his career as part of the child duo Anuar & Ellina back in the 1980s.

After spending around 10 years as a Malaysia Airlines flight attendant, Anuar returned to the music industry with his self-titled album in 1998 and has since released several other albums and a slew of highly acclaimed tracks such as Sedetik Lebih, Lelaki Ini, and Bila Resah.

He received numerous accolades throughout the years, including Best Male Vocalist at the Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) in 1998.

Both Anuar and Ziana are known for their exceptional vocal range.

Following in their footsteps, Ernie, who debuted with her Sinaran album in 2011, is also currently making waves in the industry.

Ernie, who has demonstrated powerful vocal control on stage numerous times, has been recognised with the Best Vocal award several times at Malaysia’s premier singing competition, Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL), with the most recent win being in this year’s edition through the hit song Aura.

Syamel has also been involved with Ernie’s music career, having helped compose several of her songs. They even recorded a song together titled Aku Cinta, which is a fan favourite.

Ticket information

Tickets for EMPAT Live in KL 2025 went on sale on April 25. As of April 30, three categories are sold out: Royal Twin Seats, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

However, VIP (RM1,088), Platinum (RM888), and Diamond (RM688) tickets are still available.

Tickets can be purchased online. For persons with disabilities, a dedicated hotline is available for ticket purchase assistance at +6011-11900518.