LOS ANGELES, April 28 — The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage showing Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, allegedly firing at officers during a search for suspects involved in a high-speed chase.

In the footage from the April 8 incident in Eagle Rock, police encountered Shriner in her backyard with her weapon drawn and repeatedly ordered her to drop it.

Moments later, gunshots erupted after an officer warned, “Oh, she racked it,” and investigators later found one used cartridge casing confirming at least one shot fired.

After the shooting, Shriner reportedly fled into her house and called 911, apparently unaware she had fired at police and not the suspects from the chase.

Shriner eventually surrendered after an hour and was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She has been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Scott Shriner joined the band in 2001, replacing original bassist Mikey Welsh after Welsh left due to mental health issues.

Weezer is an American rock band formed in 1992, known for their catchy melodies and hits like "Buddy Holly" and "Island in the Sun."