JOHOR BARU, April 28 — The Johor police have arrested the ex-husband of social media influencer ‘Kim Seri’ for allegedly defrauding customers with tour packages to Korea.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the man, 41, who is the owner of the company account Cikgu Kimchi Trading, had used the company to receive payments from his victims.

“Eight investigation papers have been opened against the account including those in South Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Seri Alam, Iskandar Puteri, Muar and Kluang, and the papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud,” he said in a statement, adding that the man, who was arrested on April 21, is currently in police custody for further investigation.

Allegations by several of the victims, who have lost a total of nearly RM500,000, had gone viral on social media recently.

Kim Seri, whose real name is Seri Azlina Mohamed Sani, has issued a public apology and promised to refund the money to affected customers. — Bernama