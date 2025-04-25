KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysian creative tech frontrunner Future Studios unveiled the historical epic Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao yesterday, which is claimed to be the world’s first fully artificial intelligence (AI)-generated feature film.

Co-produced with Singapore-based FizzDragon, the movie is also said to be the world’s first AI-generated Chinese-language film.

Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao follows the real-life story of Zheng Yi Sao, also known as Ching Shih, who was born in a fisherman’s family and forced into prostitution.

She eventually married the pirate chief Zheng Yi and after his death, she assumed control of his Red Flag Fleet and rose to become a formidable female pirate.

The visual content of the film was created entirely using AI-generated content (AIGC), employing multiple AI core technologies such as machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.

The production team, comprising local talents and international collaborators from 12 countries, also used AI tools for scene generation, script editing, animation modelling and digital post-processing.

Future Studios president and the movie’s executive producer Professor Yoki Chin said the film demonstrates that a movie with fully AI-generated visuals is possible.

Future Studios president and the movie’s executive producer Professor Yoki Chin said the film stands to demonstrate that a movie with fully AI-generated visuals is possible. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“This is not just a film — it’s a movement.

“It’s the beginning of a new era for filmmaking where AI becomes a tool for cultural storytelling, innovation and inclusive narratives,” Yoki said during the official launch of the film at TGV KLCC, here, yesterday.

“Now with the release of Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao, the world has its eyes on Malaysia.

“Our next work, whether using AI only partially, or fully like this one, will only keep getting better.

“We are also interested in trying techniques such as employing real-life talent, or using traditional 3D animation and modelling, but supplemented by AI-enhanced or generated backgrounds.

National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Datuk Hans Isaac (4th right) attends the launch of the film at TGV KLCC April 24, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“AI is not here to replace us, but to give us more options for creative expression,” he added.

Following its preview, Yoki said Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao is slated for a full theatrical release in June or July this year.