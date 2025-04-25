KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Legendary Malaysian rockstar Datuk Amy Search is set to illuminate Axiata Arena this Saturday with his first ever solo concert.

The Amy Search Magic Konsert Solo Pertama is set to go down in history as it marks another significant milestone in Amy’s over 40-year journey in the music industry.

According to New Straits Times, Amy, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, 67, said the two-and-a-half-hour concert will showcase another side of him while promising fans a more intimate and personal performance.

“This magic-themed concert is not only a personal achievement but also a tribute to all fans who have supported my artistic journey from the beginning.

“Every song I will perform reflects the colours of my life. Each note and lyric carries a different story, symbolising the ups and downs I’ve faced in this industry.

“I hope this concert will give fans a chance to feel every emotion I’ve experienced along the way,” Amy said, adding that he aims to deliver not just music but also his ‘soul’ through the solo concert.

What to expect this Saturday

Although there is no detailed list of the songs Amy will be performing during his solo concert, the Search frontman disclosed that he will perform over 20 songs, including the band’s iconic hits Isabella and Fantasia Bulan Madu.

As this is his first solo concert, fans can also expect to sing along to songs from his solo career, which began in 1994 and spans five albums such as Magic (1994), Camouflage (1997), and Aku Amy (1999).

A fun fact about his debut solo album Magic: Amy worked with several prominent figures in the local music scene, including Datuk M. Nasir, credited as songwriter, arranger, and composer, and singer Liza Aziz, the daughter of the late Malaysian actor Aziz Jaafar, who contributed her vocals to the album.

Jennifer Thompson will serve as the concert director this Saturday, while the responsibility of concert music director falls to Japanese composer Rie Tsuji. Amy will be accompanied by 10 musicians, with all songs receiving fresh arrangements by Rie and her team, who have meticulously worked on them since last year.

Fans can also expect to hear a lot of interesting stories from Amy, as the concert aims to showcase his journey from humble beginnings to stardom.

Although some categories have sold out, tickets for The Amy Search Magic Konsert Solo Pertama are still available, with prices ranging from RM188 to RM1,388 across seven categories.

Tickets can be purchased via www.wowtix.com.my, while the theme for the night is “Rock it like Amy” — so be sure to prep your mascara, leather jacket, and, of course, your singing voice.

Plan your trip

As this weekend marks the last Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend, it’s wise to plan your journey in advance.

Axiata Arena is accessible via the LRT Ampang Line through the Bukit Jalil stop. However, keep in mind the last train heading to Putra Heights is at 12.28am, while the last train to Sentul Timur is at 11.54pm.

There are also ample parking spaces available around the area, with parking prices usually ranging from RM10 to RM30.

Amy: A recap

For those unfamiliar with his legacy, Amy Search is a pioneer in the Malaysian music industry, especially in the rock genre, and is famously known as the frontman of Search, one of Malaysia’s biggest rock bands.

Search has been around since the 1980s and remains active today, famously known for their slew of evergreen songs such as Seroja, Rozana, and Pelesit Kota — all of which highlight Amy’s unique vocal prowess.

Aside from selling out shows across the country during the band’s prime years, Amy also made national headlines in 1992 when he and Wings’ frontman Awie had their long hair ceremonially cut live on national television, RTM, by the then Information Minister, Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat.

This highly publicised and controversial event shone a light on the government’s control over the entertainment industry and the pressures faced by local artists.

Despite the challenges, Amy has received numerous accolades in his over three-decade journey in the music industry, including Best Vocal Performance at the fourth Anugerah Industri Muzik in 1997.

In 2022, he was conferred the Datukship title by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, for his contributions to the local entertainment industry.

The Johor Baru-born rocker also has his iconic outfit and mic stand from his 2011 Jelajah Fenomena 30 Tahun Search concert displayed at Desaru’s Hard Rock Hotel music memorabilia collection.