KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) is planning to host a mini film festival in Beijing, China this year, its chairman Datuk Hans Isaac said today.

Hans said the festival is expected to feature between 10 and 15 Malaysian films.

Finas, he said, is currently discussing the matter with its counterparts and other relevant stakeholders in China.

Hans made the announcement at the premiere of Chinese film, Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao, which claims to be the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated film.

“Many AI creators in Malaysia and around the region have worked in this film.

“By 2030, AI is expected to increase South-east Asia's GDP by USD$1 trillion (RM4.4 trillion) and it is something that Malaysia should look at as the frontrunner of AI around the world,” he said.

Citing the blockbuster success of Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, Hans congratulated veteran producer and director Datuk Yusof Haslam and his team and said that the film’s remarkable box office run proved that the standards of Malaysian movies have increased.

Directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra, the action-packed film grossed RM9.2 million within just two days of screening nationwide.