KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — After two decades, Malaysia’s national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin is set to make a triumphant return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium with her concert ‘Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza — The Next Wave Live in Singapore’ on July 26.

The concert, scheduled to begin at 8 pm, is part of the celebration marking the acclaimed music icon’s 30-year journey in the entertainment industry.

According to an official post on Instagram @sisticsingapore, the Anta Permana hitmaker last performed at the venue in 2005.

“Now, two decades later, she returns with renewed spirit and energy to deliver a soul-stirring performance!” the post read.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 24 at 12 pm via http://sistic.com.sg/events/siti0725. — Bernama