KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Marsha Milan is entering a new chapter in her career — one that extends far beyond Malaysia’s borders.

Fresh off her win at AJL 39, the celebrated singer has achieved another major milestone: appearing on a digital billboard in New York’s Times Square last Friday.

The appearance marks her debut as Spotify’s EQUAL Asia ambassador for April 2025, a role that places her among a global roster of female artists recognised for their talent, voice, and impact in music.

Her songs “Hening Rindu” and “Tangisan Seorang Pendosa” are now featured on the EQUAL Singapore & Malaysia playlist, where she takes centre stage.

The EQUAL initiative is part of Spotify’s commitment to champion gender equity in the music industry by spotlighting outstanding female artists from around the world.

Overwhelmed by the honour, Marsha described the experience as surreal.

“Over the moon! It’s my first time, and I’m so grateful,” she said in a statement today.

“I used to think opportunities like this were just dreams, but Alhamdulillah, it’s become a reality. I’ve always hoped to be on a billboard — and now, a girl from a small town in Sabah is up in Times Square.”

Despite the international recognition, Marsha remains grounded.

“I don’t have a specific formula to be selected again, but I believe good music will always be appreciated,” she said.

“I hope this achievement inspires more local composers to continue creating high-quality songs.”

With nearly 20 years in the industry, Marsha credits her longevity to sincerity, discipline, and a constant desire to improve.

“The industry is always evolving, and we have to evolve too — without losing our identity.

“Maintaining a strong connection with your team and your supporters is so important.

“There will always be highs and lows, but if your intentions are sincere, opportunities will come,” she said.

Adding to the list of achievements, Marsha has also been chosen by KBS World Korea to perform at the upcoming ROUND Festival (Asean-Korea Music Festival).

The event, supported by the Asean-Korea Cooperation Fund, will take place at Zepp KL on June 21 and 22.

Sharing the stage with top acts from across the region, Marsha will represent Malaysia in this cross-cultural celebration of Asean music and talent.