LOS ANGELES, April 21 — It’s official! Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are the latest celebrity couple to make waves on social media.

The couple shared a sweet Easter Sunday photo on Instagram, with a heartfelt “Happy Easter” caption.

In the image, Cyrus sports a lime green bunny ears headband and leans in for a kiss on Hurley’s cheek while she smiles radiantly, donning a cowboy hat.

The two cuddle up against an old wooden fence, with an open field setting the scene for this wholesome moment.

This unexpected pairing has left fans stunned, with fans immediately taking to X.

“Wait... what?” one account wrote.

“Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are dating?? ?????” another fan wondered.

“What in the hell is actually going on,” one fan added.

Prior to this, the couple hadn’t been romantically linked, though Hurley did share a Maldives video on April 9 set to Billy Ray’s 1993 hit “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.”

The photo, however, has taken their relationship to the next level.

Damian Hurley, Elizabeth’s son, showed his support by commenting a celebratory emoji and a red heart under the post.

Cyrus’ relationship history has seen its share of twists and turns. He filed for divorce from his third wife, Australian singer Firerose, in June 2024, just seven months after they tied the knot. His previous marriage to Tish Cyrus lasted nearly three decades.

As for Elizabeth, she’s no stranger to high-profile relationships, having previously been married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar and engaged to cricketer Shane Warne.