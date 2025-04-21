LOS ANGELES, April 21 — Wendy’s is putting down the Twitter spatula after taking heat for some fast-fried shade aimed at pop superstar (and now part-time astronaut) Katy Perry.

The burger chain, known for flipping patties and sass online, found itself grilled by Perry fans when it responded to news of her Blue Origin spaceflight with the zinger: “Can we send her back?”

That post — fired off after Pop Crave reported Perry had “returned from space” — didn’t land well.

While it was likely meant as a cheeky jab, Perry’s devoted fanbase didn’t find it funny. The backlash was swift, fiery, and full of extra pickles.

Can we send her back — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

Wendy’s has since tried to cool things down, telling Entertainment Weekly and People, “We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.”

Translation: We’re still sassy, but we’re not heartless — and not quite sorry.

Perry had rocketed off on April 14 aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission — an all-female crew that included Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, former Nasa scientist Aisha Bowe, space researcher Amanda Nguyen and producer Kerianne Flynn. The six became the first all-woman space crew in over six decades.

The pop star paused her chart-topping duties to float above Earth for 11 minutes, later saying the trip was “all for the benefit of Earth” and that she wanted to “model courage and worthiness and fearlessness.”

Still, not everyone was starry-eyed. The celebrity-studded space jaunt, cheered on by Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian, was also panned online as being tone-deaf. Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Olivia Munn were among the names to steer clear.

But Katy’s not here for the cynics.

“I feel super connected to love,” she said post-landing, sharing that she had to “surrender” to the universe and take the leap, even as a mother.

As for Wendy’s? It’s back on Earth and — at least for now — off the launchpad of petty posts.