SEOUL, April 17 — South Korean singer Rosé, a member of global K-pop phenomenon Blackpink, has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of this year.

The annual list, which recognises global leaders, artists, pioneers and change makers, includes the New Zealand-born artiste for her extraordinary impact on music, fashion, and global pop culture.

Rosé’s entry was penned by Emmy-nominated actress and producer Lily Collins, who praised the singer not just for her talent, but for her authenticity and strength.

“As a Blackpink fan, I was thrilled to be seated next to Rosé at a Saint Laurent show in Paris last year,” wrote Collins.

“Even more exciting was the fact that the two of us connected right away.”

Collins described Rosé as “sweet and calm amid all the chaos” of the spotlight, and revealed that their initial meeting sparked a genuine friendship built on a shared love of fashion, travel, and creativity.

“She’s such a dynamic performer and songwriter... able to captivate arenas full of people as both a member of the biggest girl group in the world and also as a solo artist,” Collins added.

“Her voice is so strong and her music is so much fun—and I love texting her every time I hear APT. or Toxic Till the End on the radio.”

Rosé replied in an Instagram Story: “The sweetest Lily Collins, you’re gonna make me cry.”

“What a wild thing to wake up to,” she added, thanking and tagging Time magazine in a separate Story.

Rosé, whose full name is Roseanne Park, debuted with Blackpink in 2016 under YG Entertainment.

She has since carved out a solo career, becoming a prominent figure not only in music but also in luxury fashion, regularly attending major global fashion events and serving as an ambassador for top brands.

Her inclusion in Time’s influential list cements her place as a trailblazer in the international entertainment scene.