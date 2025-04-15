INDIO (United States), April 15 — Coachella 2025 boasted A-lister guest appearances, a dose of leftist politics, orchestral fusion and Y2K fashion.

Here are takeaways from the first weekend of the premier festival that draws hundreds of thousands of revellers to the California desert:

Pop reigns... with a hint of classical

Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Tyla, Lisa, Jennie... the pop lineup ran deep at Coachella 2025, a reflection of the charts and the fanbases that ride or die with their idols.

Boone performed his hit of the moment Beautiful Things — and did his signature showtime backflip, as well as a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody backed by none other than Queen guitarist Brian May.

And Gaga’s rendition of Poker Face was an example of the arena-ready performance art that made her one of the contemporary era’s seminal pop stars.

Celebrated conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic meanwhile gave one of the weekend’s most eclectic performances.

Their sunset show featured half a dozen guest appearances from the likes of LL Cool J, Maren Morris and Laufey in a sweeping performance that included country, jazz, rap and pop set to rich orchestral arrangements.

Rock revival

Coachella was a rock festival in its early days, but over the past decade it has gone full pop.

The 2025 edition of the festival featured a number of acts that returned to its roots.

Green Day’s headlining performance on Saturday was akin to a greatest hits album: American Idiot, Brain Stew, Minority, Basket Case and When I Come Around were among the classic tracks that recalled just how deep the band’s catalogue stretches.

And then there were The Go-Gos, the legendary all-woman rock band who donned glittering, metallic outfits as they reunited to perform hits including Vacation and We Got the Beat.

Other rock acts included Weezer, the original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World and cult punk legends the Circle Jerks, who packed their tent with moshers.

Bernie steals the show

Billie Eilish, Queen Latifah and Lorde made major cameos but the cheers for an unbilled appearance by US senator Bernie Sanders were in the same league.

As he was introduced to the stage, screaming fans sprinted to film the Vermont representative, who introduced Clairo’s set but not before making an impassioned plea.

“I’m not gonna be long but this country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America depends on your generation,” said the self-described socialist to cascading applause.

He urged his rapt audience to stand up against billionaires, the fossil fuel industry and US President Donald Trump’s administration, while also supporting causes like universal health care, women’s rights and ending the war in Gaza.

Samara Guillory was among the music fans who dashed over to see Sanders.

“Coming here, talking to us, spreading awareness — I think this was exactly the move, honestly,” said the 21-year-old.

Leather, lace and Y2K

Over the years Coachella fashion has become something of a cliche, a boho amalgam of mid-aughts trends like flower crowns, crochet, wide-brim hats, bold jewellery and cowboy core including suede vests and frayed denim.

Much of that remains standard fare at the festival, but Coachella 2025 saw a handful of other trends take centre stage.

One popular look was giving Italian grandmother: silk scarves knotted at the chin were all the rage.

And many attendees wielded paper parasols to shield themselves from the midday sun.

But a baffling number of people sported leather looks — pants, boots, corsets, even jumpsuits — despite scorching temperatures exacerbated by a lack of shade and lengthy walks between stages.

But then again, being seen has never been about comfort.

Other festival-goers had an easier time beating the heat by wearing as little as possible: bras under sheer lace overlays, push-up bustiers or simply nipple covers.

And in case you missed it, street fashion is still decidedly Y2K: halter tops, tube tops, pleated miniskirts and hip bone baring low-rise bottoms remain youthful favourites. — AFP