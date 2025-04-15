JAKARTA, April 15 — Indonesian animated film Jumbo has become the highest-grossing South-east Asian animation in history, earning over US$8 million (RM35 million) at the Indonesian box office since its release on March 31.

Produced by Visinema Studios, the film has surpassed Malaysia’s Mechamato Movie, which previously held the regional record with approximately US$7.68 million in 2022, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

Jumbo has drawn over 3.2 million admissions to date, with nearly a million viewers recorded between April 12 and 13 alone.

This milestone also makes Jumbo Indonesia’s second-highest-grossing animated title, overtaking Moana 2, which garnered 3.1 million admissions after its November 2024 release.

Frozen 2 remains the country’s top animated box office title.

The story follows Don, an orphan nicknamed “Jumbo” because of his size, who discovers a magical storybook inherited from his parents.

His adventure begins when he meets Meri, a fairy seeking to reunite with her family.

Directed by Ryan Adriandhy and co-written with Widya Arifianti, the film features a voice cast led by Indonesian singer Ariel, alongside Prince Poetiray, Muhammad Adhiyat, Graciella Abigail, Yusuf Ozkan, and Quinn Salman.

Work on the film started in early 2020.

“Jumbo is my personal calling — a labor of love for my child, and for all Indonesian children who deserve to have their own choices at the cinema’s ticket box,” said founder and group CEO of Visinema, Angga Dwimas Sasongko.

“They have the right to see their own stories on screen, told in their own language, and to feel proud of who they are, because they are the future of the cinema we all cherish.”

Visinema Studios is preparing Jumbo for global distribution, with rights for major territories including China, North America, Europe, and Australia still available.

“This is no longer just our film, it’s a collective achievement,” said Angga.

“One that proves South-east Asian animation has the power to grow, to travel, and to unite.”

The film was developed over five years by a team of over 420 Indonesian artists and animators, representing a significant milestone for the country’s creative industries.

Visinema noted that Jumbo’s success is particularly noteworthy in Indonesia’s horror-heavy film market, praising its cross-generational appeal and warm storytelling.