LOS ANGELES, April 6 — Bill Murray made a surprise appearance on The Daily Show yesterday to help Malaysian-born comedian and actor Ronny Chieng celebrate a major milestone: becoming a US citizen.

Chieng was mid-monologue when the legendary actor, comedian, and writer casually strolled on stage from backstage — much to Chieng’s shock and the audience’s delight.

“Oh, how are you?” Chieng exclaimed, laughing as Murray walked up to shake his hand.

“They said you’re very excited today because you just found out you’ve become an American citizen,” Murray said, grinning.

Chieng nodded, calling it “a crazy, crazy day. Thank you, thanks so much.”

Murray then gave him a kiss on the cheek and a warm hug before saluting as he exited the stage to a standing ovation.

The moment capped off what Chieng described as a whirlwind day that included his citizenship interview.

“They ask you, like, 100 questions,” he said.

“It’s a crazy experience to become a US citizen the same day you’re supposed to interview Bill Murray.”

Then, with his trademark sardonic wit, Chieng added, “It’s questions which I bet none of you can f***ing answer.

“I had to memorise how many colonies there were, and there was, like, a state, and who’s the president right now.

“It was very difficult.”

Born in Johor Baru, Chieng was raised in Singapore and later in the United States.

He launched his comedy career in 2009 and quickly made waves with his sharp observational humour.

Chieng joined The Daily Show in 2015 as a senior correspondent, known for tackling social and political issues with biting comedic flair.

He’s also appeared in major films including Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).