KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Popstar Justin Timberlake recently gave fellow travellers on a flight bound for Argentina, South America, a memorable surprise when he took control of the aeroplane’s overhead speakers to deliver a full safety announcement and route breakdown.

The 44-year-old singer was en route for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour when he decided to entertain the busy cabin.

In a video posted on his TikTok account on Wednesday, Timberlake said: "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JT Live 25 South American Leg.

"The lifejacket is located in a pouch at the side of your seat. To inflate the lifejacket, pull firmly on the red toggles.

"If you have any questions, keep them to yourself.

"Oh, we’re just kidding. Please ask the crew."

Timberlake’s in-flight antics continued later, when he began playing golf on board.

He shared an Instagram clip that showed him wielding a putter and two balls, while a voice in the background remarked: "A number of players putt from the back part of the screen and the numbers have not been good."

The South America leg of Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour begins today in San Isidro, Argentina, and will be followed by shows in Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.