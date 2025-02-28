KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — HYBE girl group Le Sserafim has announced their Easy Crazy Hot tour stops for Asia, with North American stops to be announced later.

While the North American leg will only start in September, the group will make its first stop at Incheon from the 19th to 20th of April, followed by Nagoya, Osaka, Kitakyushu, Saitama, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta are not among the stops unfortunately.

Details on ticketing have yet to be announced at press time.

The group’s latest comeback Hot is due to drop on March 14 with album preorders already out.

Have a look at the latest teaser trailer below: