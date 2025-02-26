SEOUL, Feb 26 — K-pop group Aespa’s leader Karina showed off her new bob haircut to fans as she flew off to Milan for the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 show.

Karina is a global brand ambassador for Prada but is known for her trademark long dark locks so her short haircut is a big departure from her usual style.

Fans have already been sharing videos and pictures of the singer online with one fanmade compilation video already amassing over 131,000 views.

karina with a bob is my new obsession pic.twitter.com/vdTQIJUL0s — aespa pics (@aespapic) February 26, 2025

It’s not a surprise something as simple as a haircut would get buzz in Karina’s case as she is considered one of Korea’s It girls with various endorsements including one recently for Sprite as well as a cameo in K-pop veteran G-Dragon’s MV for his latest hit Too Bad.

Now fans are eagerly awaiting to see Karina’s styling at the Prada show.

Aespa recently concluded the North American leg of their SYNK: Parallel Line world tour, and member Ningning was recently announced as Maybelline’s Asia Brand Ambassador.

As for their next comeback, the group has teased that it will be something different from their past comebacks describing it thusly: “Rather than a metallic taste, it feels more like the sun, sunlight, molten iron, a blast furnace, or a blacksmith. We asked the company to go a little overboard, so we think you might be surprised.”