LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) marked the final major stop before next week’s Oscars, and the red carpet reflected that anticipation.

Hollywood leaned into a more refined and understated approach, with stars favouring timeless elegance — think off-the-shoulder gowns, corset bodices, and a return of peplum details.

While the palette remained largely classic, there were moments of bold colour (though in Timothée Chalamet’s case, opinions may be divided). As Harper’s Bazaar noted, he continues to command attention with his unconventional and playful fashion choices.

Here’s a quick look at what some of the stars wore, as reported by Bazaar:

Selena Gomez stunned in a navy Celine gown, featuring an off-the-shoulder design and delicate pleating.

Selena Gomez in Celine. — AFP pic

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó opted for Loewe, wearing a sleek mini dress with floating, peplum-like layers.

Úrsula Corberó in Loewe. — AFP pic

Timothée Chalamet, ever the style risk-taker, channelled Bob Dylan in a Chrome Hearts ensemble, complete with a lime green shirt, black jacket, and a Cartier bolo tie.

Timothée Chalamet. — Reuters pic

Anna Sawai embraced bold colour in a red Armani Privé gown, balancing intricate beading with a striking square neckline.

Anna Sawai in Armani Privé. — AFP pic

Zoë Saldaña took a more understated approach in a sculptural Saint Laurent dress, where a one-shoulder silhouette and crystal petal-like detailing added a modern edge.

Zoë Saldaña in Saint Laurent. — AFP pic

Cynthia Erivo, however, went all in on high drama, stepping out in a metallic Givenchy Haute Couture gown featuring spiked fringe sleeves and a high neckline adorned with shimmering textures.

Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Haute Couture. — AFP pic

Michelle Yeoh exuded ethereal elegance in a sleeveless embroidered Armani Privé couture gown, layered with sheer blue tulle, sparkling sequins, and floral appliqués.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé couture. — AFP pic

Elle Fanning embraced the peplum revival in another Loewe creation by Jonathan Anderson — though this particular take on the trend may have felt a little too safe.