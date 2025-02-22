KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — German rapper Yen, also known as Audijens, has been in the hip-hop scene since 1999 and has even opened for legendary rap group Public Enemy in Germany.

He also had a brief stint as a vocalist and screamer for a German metal band.

In 2013, driven by his curiosity for Asian cultures and music, Yen moved to Jakarta with hopes of integrating into the local community, particularly the music scene.

During his two years in Indonesia, he not only learned to speak and write in Bahasa Indonesia but also collaborated with more than 10 Indonesian rappers, including Ecko Show and By-A Febby. He also independently released a 15-track album during his time there.

But that’s not all — the 40-year-old has since found a new calling as a content creator, with several of his TikTok videos going viral.

His short comedy skits, often featuring him cursing in Bahasa Indonesia, have drawn millions of views and gained him thousands of new followers.

The role of cursing in his content

When asked about his frequent use of swear words in his videos, Yen admitted that it was a strategy to attract views.

“If I make a good video with a strong message, nobody watches it. But if I make the same video and add some swearing, it gets more attention.

“I think it’s also because Indonesians enjoy this kind of humour — something different,” he told Malay Mail.

Yen, who also goes by the moniker ‘Bule Toxic’ (‘Bule’ is an Indonesian term for foreigners, especially Caucasians), said he chooses to present his content in this way to be more direct and authentic.

Yen also revealed that he has received messages from fans, including those struggling with mental health issues, thanking him for helping them see the brighter side of life. — Picture courtesy Yen

Reaching the working class

According to Yen, most of his followers come from Indonesia’s working-class community, which he believes has a more straightforward sense of humour.

“They tend to be more direct, and when life is already hard, they use humour as a way to cope.

“My content helps people, especially those having a bad day or going through tough times.

“Of course, some people are angry at me, but for many others, it brings laughter,” he said.

Yen also revealed that he has received messages from fans, including those struggling with mental health issues, thanking him for helping them see the brighter side of life.

Music with a message

Beyond comedy, Yen also produces satirical songs, such as DISS BULE TOXIC, Rap Avengers, and Aku Benci Air.

His latest single, a metal track featuring a German band, has been making waves online, amassing over 200,000 views on YouTube since its release last week.

Despite its provocative title, the song tackles global issues such as climate change and the state of the world economy.

“My goal is to highlight that change doesn’t happen through inaction.

“But if I just say that plainly, no one listens. So, I make it funny,” he said.

The track will be part of Yen’s upcoming metal album, which will be entirely in Bahasa Indonesia and is set for release in April or May.

While the album is predominantly metal, he assured fans that he would also incorporate rap elements and that each track would carry deeper meaning.

Although Yen spent only a few years in Jakarta, he visits Indonesia regularly, except for the past four years, as he has been focusing on his wife and children in Germany. — Picture courtesy Yen

Facing backlash

Although Yen spent only a few years in Jakarta, he visits Indonesia regularly, except for the past four years, as he has been focusing on his wife and children in Germany.

Despite his popularity, he frequently faces criticism from Indonesians, with some even sending him death threats on social media.

However, he remains unfazed, saying most of the threats come from teenagers and are rarely serious.

Aside from that, he has also been criticised by parents who believe his content is a bad influence on children.

But Yen stands by his work.

“I don’t feel bad because kids already hear these words every day.

“Parents shouldn’t just leave their children alone with smartphones. They should educate them.

“There are far worse things online than my content,” he said, adding that positive comments from fans always outweigh the negative ones.

While preparing for the release of his upcoming album, Yen is also set to shoot the official music video for his latest single next month.