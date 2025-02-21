KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Popular Thai singer Tobii under Def Jam Thailand, surprised fans by teaming up with Malaysia’s renowned girl group, DOLLA, for the English version of the viral TikTok hit Bad Girls Like You.

Universal Music Malaysia, DOLLA’s record label, said in a statement today the new version aims to expand the song’s global reach while introducing Tobii’s unique sound to a wider audience.

“Bad Girls Like You by Afrobeats star Tobii has undeniably sparked an internet phenomenon. The Thai-Swiss sensation, also known as Tobias Phuwanai Mattmueller, has gained global recognition with this hit song. It has inspired TikTok influencers worldwide, leading to a viral dance challenge that quickly took over social media.

“With 3.9 million user-generated clips and over 54.3 million views, the song has become a global sensation, solidifying Tobii’s name in the music industry. This viral success not only captured the attention of music fans but also introduced fresh Afrobeats sounds to a broader audience,” it added.

DOLLA member Tabby described the project as an honour for the group.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity and excited to be part of the English version of the song. It was an amazing experience trying something new, especially for DOLLA, and this song suits us perfectly,” she said, adding that they hope this marks the beginning of more international collaborations with other artistes in the future.

Meanwhile, another member Sabronzo shared that the recording process went smoothly, with each member given the creative space to adapt the lyrics and vocals to reflect DOLLA’s identity. — Bernama