LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 – Kendrick Lamar has made history by becoming the first rapper to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, joining an exclusive group of just nine artists worldwide.

Known for his introspective and thought-provoking music, Lamar’s achievement stands out among high-streaming artists who typically dominate with mainstream, radio-friendly hits.

The milestone follows a series of major accomplishments for Lamar, including winning five Grammy Awards in early February for his hit song Not Like Us.

Just days after his Grammy wins, Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which shattered viewership records and further boosted his streaming numbers.

His latest album, GNX, has also made waves, with multiple tracks reaching the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and the album reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

As Lamar continues to break records and dominate the industry, speculation is growing about whether he will release another project soon, further solidifying his status as one of hip-hop’s greatest artists.