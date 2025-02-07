KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Lunar New Year festivities are in full swing into the second weekend before the its curtains with Chap Goh Meh.

And the celebrations can be felt at local cinemas which have been bustling with a surge of Mandarin and Cantonese films, with the local production, Money Games, leading the box-office followed closely by Close Ur Kopitiam in second.

Singapore's I Want to Be Boss and China's Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, adapted from the 16th-century fantasy novel Investiture of the Gods, are also screening in cinemas for an interesting mixed bag of goodies.

If you'd rather look to unwind and stay away from the festive theme, don’t worry, Malay Mail has got you covered with a compilation of the top 10 local and international films, streaming series, music, and books of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 30 to February 2)

Money Games

Close Ur Kopitiam

Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force

I Want To Be Boss

Detective Chinatown 1900

OMG! Mom's Big News

Soloz: Game Of Life

Queen Of Mahjong

Hit N Fun

My Best Bet

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (January 27 to February 2)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Squid Game: Season 2

The Night Agent: Season 2

Devil's Diner: Season 1

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

Love Scout: Season 1

Ms. Rachel: Season 1

Metro Crime Series: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Study Group

Gadis Masa

The Tale of Lady Ok

Running Man (2025)

Family By Choice

Guardians of the Dafeng

Namib

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Only for Love

Rented In Finland

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 29 to February 5)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

yung kai - blue

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

ROSÉ - toxic till the end

Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 29 to February 5)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Mimifly - Angkat

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (January 24 to January 30)

Fiction

The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)

Onyx Storm (The Empyrean #3) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi Publishers)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing)

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin’s Essentials)

Dr. Who?! by Dato’ Lat (MPH Group Publishing)

I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Bonnier)

Declutter your Mind by S. J. Scott, Barrie Davenport (CreateSpace)

Stop OverThinking by Nick Trenton (AcePremier)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (Penguin Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (KARYASENI)

Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)

Source: MPH