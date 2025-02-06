LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Kanye West has claimed that he and his wife Bianca Censori “beat the Grammys” following her controversial outfit at this year’s awards ceremony.

During the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet on February 2, Censori arrived with West wearing a fur coat, which she later removed to reveal an almost entirely see-through dress without undergarments.

NME reported that the couple left the event shortly after and were not escorted out.

The outfit was said to replicate the cover art of Vultures 1, West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Speaking to paparazzi outside a recording studio in Los Angeles on February 4, West said, “Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys.”

When the photographer repeated the question, he responded, “We beat the Grammys,” while Censori laughed.

Ye heading to a recording studio in Los Angeles today.“We beat the Grammys!”Paparazzi: “How is the tour Kanye?”Ye: “It’s coming.” pic.twitter.com/D4nKcxGhKl — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 5, 2025

West later shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories showing Google search analytics, claiming that Censori’s name was trending globally.

“WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES (sic),” he wrote, adding, “FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

Grammy Awards executive producer Raj Kapoor commented on Censori’s attire, telling People that guests are expected to follow an “artistic black-tie” dress code. However, he noted, “In the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys for Carnival with Ty Dolla $ign and Rich The Kid featuring Playboi Carti, but Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us won the category.

The stunt was not the first time West and Censori have made headlines. In 2023, police in Venice investigated the couple for an “indecent” incident on a boat.

TMZ reported that Censori will not face legal action over her Grammy Awards outfit.

Los Angeles police sources confirmed that because the Grammys is a private event and no complaints were filed, there would be no legal consequences.