SEOUL, Feb 3 — South Korean actress Lee Joo-shil has passed away from stomach cancer, her agency confirmed yesterday.

Lee was diagnosed three months ago but had been admitted to a hospital in Uijeongbu yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead.

While Lee is a recogniseable face in TV dramas, having recently appeared in the second season of Netflix’s Squid Game, she debuted as a theatre actress in 1965 and became an acclaimed fixture in the local theatre scene.

Her recent diagnosis was not her first brush with cancer, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 and made a full recovery.

Besides being active in film and television, Lee also earned a doctorate in public health from Wonkwang University.

Her funeral service will be held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul on Wednesday.