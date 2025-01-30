NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Ringo Starr, the legendary Beatles drummer and former Pizza Hut pitchman, just dropped a bombshell — he’s never eaten pizza!

Yup, you read that right. The rock icon made the jaw-dropping confession during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting his 21st studio album, Look Up.

“I’ve never had a pizza ... Or a curry,” Starr casually confirmed, when Kimmel was grilling Starr on some of the more bizarre rumours surrounding him.

“I’m allergic to several items ... With pizza, you don’t know what you’re putting in it half the time. Or the curry.

“So I’m strict with myself since it makes me ill immediately,” Starr explained.

In reply, Kimmel couldn’t help but crack a joke, saying, “I used to think you had the greatest life, and now I realise mine is better.”

It’s even more shocking considering Starr once starred in a 1995 Pizza Hut ad where he shamelessly promoted their stuffed crust pizza.

The ad featured him teasing a Beatles reunion (spoiler: it was actually The Monkees) while biting into a piece of pizza, crust-first. Now we know, he was just acting.

Despite his pizza aversion, Ringo’s still rocking it with his latest album, Look Up, which dropped on January 10.

The country-inspired record features appearances from Alison Krauss, Lucius, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, and more.