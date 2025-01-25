KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) announced yesterday that the stand-up comedy show by Harith Iskander scheduled tonight was cancelled.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” it said in a brief statement on its website.

The event was part of the venue’s DFP Punchline Series.

It said ticket buyers could either exchange their tickets for another concert this season, or request for a refund.

DFP did not state the reason behind the cancellation, but it had received public pressure after police reports were lodged against the comedian over his “ham” joke on Facebook.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have summoned Harith and recorded his statement on Wednesday.

The police have also identified another person linked to the case called “Cecelia Yap” and are tracking down the individual concerned.

Harith had expressed his reaction to what he saw as the absurdity in the furore against the “ham and cheese” sandwich sold in convenience stores recently.

Yesterday, Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd and its managing director, Ewe Sarn Yuen, were separately charged with misusing the halal logo on sandwiches supplied to convenience store KK Mart.