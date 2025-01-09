NEW YORK, Jan 9 — The house of famous American TV host, actress and model Paris Hilton in Malibu has been completely destroyed by a fire in Los Angeles County, California, Russian news agency TASS reported citing local media.

According to TMZ news outlet, the star’s house burned to the ground.

Paris Hilton does not live there permanently, it is one of her properties, the news outlet noted.

The total area of the fires has reached almost 11,000 hectares and continues to grow, according to the California fire department.

The fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and led to the death of at least five people. Over 175,000 electricity customers in Los Angeles County remain without power.

According to forecasts of the AccuWeather consulting company, the damage and economic losses from the fires will range from US$52 billion to US$57 billion.

Local authorities have requested assistance from firefighters from neighbouring counties and emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

However, none of the three fires have been located. As a result, according to CNN, the number of fires has increased to six. There is still low humidity in the area of the fires, accompanied by strong wind gusts. — Bernama