SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has crippled two drug trafficking syndicates in separate operations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, seizing narcotics worth RM21 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that during Ops Tapis on Feb 12, the Sabak Bernam NCID arrested two Indonesian men and an Indonesian woman, aged between 26 and 53, in Sekinchan.

“A raid on a house in Kampung Sungai Leman led to the arrest of the three suspects and the seizure of 11.36 grammes of methamphetamine. Two of them tested positive for the drug.

“A follow-up raid on an unregistered boat at a fishing jetty uncovered 158.6kg of methamphetamine, 10.89kg of ecstasy and 2,000 MDMA cartridges weighing 5kg, with an estimated street value of RM12.6 million,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters today.

Police also seized a Llama Cal.38 Super pistol with a magazine containing four rounds, along with 45 bullets.

“The first suspect acted as the sea and land coordinator, the second as the runner and boatman, while the third is the first suspect’s wife,” he said.

Hussein said the syndicate, active since early 2021, is believed to have used speedboats to smuggle drugs into Indonesia.

He added that the two Indonesian men had been living in Malaysia for an extended period without valid travel documents, while the woman entered the country about a month ago with valid papers and claimed to be working as a fisherwoman.

When asked whether the seized pistol had been used, he said forensic examinations are ongoing. However, police believe the suspects were prepared to use firearms if confronted by authorities.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

In a separate operation under Ops Bena, Bukit Aman NCID arrested four local men and a woman, aged between 27 and 37, in four raids across Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“The first and second suspects acted as runners, the third was a syndicate member, and the fourth was the mastermind. The fifth suspect is his girlfriend. One suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine,” he said.

Hussein said a raid in Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom, uncovered 138kg of methamphetamine concealed in two vehicles. A follow-up raid at Jalan Choo Cheng Khay in Kuala Lumpur led to the seizure of various drugs, including MDMA, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy and Erimin 5.

Total seizures under Ops Bena are estimated at RM8.4 million. The syndicate, active since July 2025, used a ‘hide-and-collect’ method, leaving drugs at designated locations for buyers.

On the source of the drugs, Hussein said packaging analysis indicates the supply likely originated from a country north of the border.

He said the group was an active drug distribution syndicate in the Klang Valley and was also linked to gangsterism.

When asked whether Ops Bena was connected to specific gangs, including “Geng Praba”, he said investigations are ongoing to determine any such links.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Hussein said the success of the raids stemmed from sustained intelligence operations and public cooperation, stressing that PDRM will not tolerate drug trafficking in any form. — Bernama