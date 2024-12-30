SEOUL, Dec 30 — Following the devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province yesterday, South Korea’s entertainment industry has significantly scaled back public events in response to the tragedy that claimed 179 lives.

The crash, involving a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, prompted the South Korean government to declare a national mourning period running through January 4, impacting a wide range of media and entertainment schedules.

In the film industry, Hive Media Corp, the production company behind Secret: Untold Melody, cancelled its press conference yesterday at Seoul’s Megabox Coex.

The romantic drama, a remake of Jay Chou’s 2007 Taiwanese hit Secret, stars K-pop idol Do Kyung-soo (D.O. of EXO) and actress Won Jin-ah. It had been slated for a January release ahead of the 2025 Lunar New Year holidays, but the cancellation of promotional events, including TV appearances, reflects the industry’s respect for the national mourning period.

Similarly, a planned appearance by Bogota: City of the Lost stars Song Joong-ki and Lee Hee-jun on JTBC’s Chef & My Fridge was shelved when programming shifted to news coverage.

In television, MBC made the decision to cancel its high-profile events, including the 2024 Gayo Daejejeon WANNABE broadcast set for December 31, opting instead for a pre-recorded airing at a later date.

Additionally, the broadcaster postponed both the 2024 MBC Drama Awards and its Entertainment Awards, with the latter’s photo time event yesterday being scrapped entirely.

These changes, along with similar adjustments from KBS and SBS, are in line with the industry’s custom of refraining from public celebrations during mourning periods.

The impact extended to the music industry as well.

Well-known K-pop idols, such as V from BTS and Joshua from SEVENTEEN, postponed anniversary videos that were set to be released yesterday.

Social media posts from IVE confirmed the delay of their latest EP, IVE EMPATHY, originally scheduled for release on December 29-30. The new release date is yet to be confirmed.

Similarly, Stray Kids postponed their “Song By” video content planned for this week, joining the many artists adjusting their schedules in the wake of the tragedy.

Despite the cancellations, some events proceeded with a more subdued tone.

The cast of Harbin went ahead with their post-screening meet-and-greet appearances at Seoul theatres yesterday, where they expressed their condolences to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, the press conference for the romantic comedy Forbidden Fairytale remains scheduled for January 5, ahead of the film’s January 8 release.

Across social media, numerous stars, including G-Dragon, Kim Hye-soo, and Park Seo-joon have extended their sympathies to the victims’ families.