KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Long before the global rise of K-pop, Japanese music had already carved out a special place in the hearts of Malaysian fans.

While Western and K-pop artistes continue to dominate the airwaves, Japanese music, from the hard-hitting energy of “kawaii metal” to the evocative sounds of instrumental rock and anime-inspired music, has quietly but powerfully grown its own dedicated following in Malaysia,

Today, this cultural phenomenon continues to captivate audiences across the country, with a new generation of artistes leading the charge.

Here’s a closer look at some of the Japanese music acts captivating Malaysians.

BABYMETAL

First up, we have BABYMETAL, the iconic Japanese “kawaii metal” band. Known for their unique fusion of heavy metal and J-pop idol culture, BABYMETAL has made significant strides in the global music scene.

The band, featuring Suzuka Nakamoto (Su-metal), Momoko Okazaki (Momometal), and Moa Kikuchi (Moametal), has released four studio albums to date.

After a stunning performance at Zepp Kuala Lumpur during their 2023 World Tour, the band returned to Malaysia last August for a highly anticipated joint concert with British rock band Bring Me The Horizon at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

Their blend of high-energy heavy metal and idol pop continues to resonate with Malaysian fans, delivering a thrilling musical experience that crosses cultural and genre boundaries.

Man with a Mission

Music singles from Man with a Mission have been featured in a variety of anime, live-action films, and video games. — Picture from Instagram/mwamofficialBeyond

Next, we have Man with a Mission, a Japanese rock band renowned for performing in distinctive wolf masks.

Over the years, their music has been featured in various anime, live-action films, and video games, including Inuyashiki (2014), Shinjuku Swan 2 (2017), and Final Fantasy (1997).

Having built a loyal fanbase over more than a decade, the band finally made their live debut in Malaysia in 2023, and their performance did not disappoint. The show was a massive success, with fans passionately showing their love for the “wolf band” as they rocked the stage with their powerful music and dynamic energy.

Yoasobi

Emerging as one of the biggest names in Japanese music during the Covid-19 pandemic, Yoasobi quickly became a force to be reckoned with, especially with their debut single Yoru ni Kakeru.

The duo, made up of musician and record producer Ayase and singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta, has made history with their track Idol, which became the first Japanese song to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s global chart (excluding the US), and the fastest Japanese song to hit 600 million streams and views.

Yoasobi’s success continues to soar, and in January 2024, they made their highly anticipated debut performance in Malaysia as part of their Asia tour. The duo will continue to tour across Asia, including stops in Singapore, Jakarta, and Taipei, throughout 2025.

MONO

MONO, the Japanese instrumental band, has built a dedicated global following over the past 25 years. — Picture from Instagram/monoofjapan

For fans of instrumental music, MONO is a Japanese band that needs no introduction. Known for their innovative blend of experimental rock and classical influences, MONO has built a devoted global following over the past 25 years.

In 2022, they performed to a sold-out crowd at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre as part of their Pilgrimage of The Soul Asia Tour, leaving an indelible mark on Malaysian fans.

Their return to Kuala Lumpur in November 2024, as part of the Mono Oath Asia Tour, was a milestone performance celebrating both their 25th anniversary and the release of their latest album, Oath (2024), produced by the legendary Steve Albini.

The band has also graced other iconic Malaysian venues, including Bentley Auditorium and Zouk KL.

Hanazawa Kana

Hanazawa Kana’s first solo Malaysian concert was held in Zepp KL in 2024. — Picture from Instagram/hanazawa_kana.official

Adding a softer, sweeter touch to the mix is Hanazawa Kana, a Japanese voice actress and singer known for her roles in various anime series.

She held her first solo concert in Malaysia just last month, delighting fans with her enchanting voice and bubbly stage presence.

Her hit track Renai Circulation, from the 2009 Japanese anime TV series Bakemonogatari, continues to be a fan favourite.

The Seiyu Awards and Newtype Anime Awards are just a few of the accolades that highlight her status in the industry.

Honourable mentions include performances by AKB48, the Japanese idol group; singer-pianist Fujii Kaze; and both Suzuki Konomi and MYTH & ROID, who returned for Comic Fiesta 2024 this month, one of South-east Asia’s largest anime events, for a special live performance.

The bond between Malaysia and Japan, strengthened by their shared love for Japanese culture, has never been stronger.

For Malaysian fans, each concert is more than just a performance, it’s a celebration of cultural unity and shared passion.