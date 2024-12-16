TAIPEI, Dec 16 — TWICE’s Tzuyu just proved she’s more than a visual icon and vocal powerhouse — she’s got the smarts to back it all up.

The 25-year-old Taiwanese idol recently confirmed earning a master’s degree in applied psychology, leaving fans shook and adding her name to the growing list of brainiac K-pop stars.

The buzz started when a flyer, reportedly created by Tzuyu’s alma mater, Fuxing Elementary School, went viral.

The Taipei school whipped up the flyer to celebrate its 30th anniversary, spotlighting star alumni — including Tzuyu, real name Chou Tzu-yu.

It highlighted her standout achievements: graduating from Hanlim Arts High School, becoming TWICE’s third soloist (following Nayeon and Jihyo), and consistently snagging a spot on TC Candler’s “Most Beautiful Faces” list.

But the jaw-dropper? Tzuyu’s master’s degree from Miguel de Cervantes European University in Spain.

Naturally, the internet had questions. Could someone as booked and busy as the “Run Away” singer really manage grad school?

Tzuyu shut down the doubters during a fan call with X user @sorakonnn, casually confirming, “Yes. Whenever I was free, I would go online to study.”

She revealed that the grind took over a year, proving her hustle extends far beyond TWICE’s stage lights.

So Tzuyu did got her psychology degree from UEMC and she said it’s been around a year that she’s been studying online



I need to look up to her ????????????#TZUYU #쯔위 pic.twitter.com/LwDURVml1S — Sora (@sorakonnn) December 13, 2024

Fans are now raving about Tzuyu’s brains to match her beauty.

One netizen gushed, “She’s got it all: beauty, brains, talent, and heart. Tzuyu is the blueprint.”

Others had jokes, with one quipping, “Imagine getting peer-reviewed by a TWICE member,” and another cheekily adding, “Tzuyu probably got the degree to psychoanalyse Nayeon.”

Meanwhile, TWICE isn’t slowing down. The group’s 14th mini album, Strategy, featuring a collab with Megan Thee Stallion, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

That makes them the first K-pop girl group to secure six albums in the chart’s top 10 — a flex almost as impressive as Tzuyu’s diploma.