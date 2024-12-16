KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Actress Diana Danielle has expressed her frustration with estranged husband, actor Farid Kamil, over his refusal to pronounce divorce during the second mention of their ongoing divorce proceedings at Federal Territory Lower Shariah Court.

In a strong and direct statement to Kosmo! Online today, Diana, 34, made it clear that their marriage was beyond saving.

“Stay grounded, let go, and stop oppressing me,” she said, emphasising that Farid’s actions were a clear sign of denial.

Despite giving their marriage a second chance, Diana revealed that the couple had failed to reconcile over the past year.

“For me, his actions today are repulsive and out of touch with reality,” she was quoted as saying, explaining that Farid had failed to take the opportunity to repair their relationship.

According to Kosmo! Online, Diana, who starred in the 2010 film Magika, voiced her disappointment at the prolonged divorce process.

“I’ve given him a chance to make things right, but now I’m done. We’re just wasting time,” she added.

“It’s time to move on. I want this divorce, and I want it now.”

The couple, who married in 2012 and have two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, 9, had previously attempted to reconcile.

They had separated before, with Diana filing for divorce in March 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple briefly reconciled after their divorce was finalised in August 2023 via a talak (divorce) session conducted over Google Meet.

However, after further disputes, Diana made it clear that she was ready to move forward with her life.

“Life will go on as usual, with or without him,” she remarked.

The court today instructed both parties to appoint representatives from the Conciliation Committee (JKP) after Farid, 43, again refused to pronounce the divorce.

Judge Abdul Fattah Kamarudin scheduled the next hearing for March 24, when a report from the JKP will be presented.

Diana’s legal team, led by Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, and Farid’s legal representative, Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, were both present during the proceedings.