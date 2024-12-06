KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been named as Spotify’s top global artist of 2024, after the pop icon accumulated over 26.6 billion streams globally.

“To celebrate Taylor’s monumental achievement, fans will see a first-ever special badge on her Spotify artist profile.

“Swifties from around the globe can be on the lookout for a special surprise to celebrate their fandom soon!” Spotify said when announcing its 2024 Wrapped.

Most-streamed artists globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish Travis Scott Peso Pluma Kanye West Ariana Grande Feid

Most-streamed songs globally

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims “End of Beginning” by Djo “Too Sweet” by Hozier “One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Most-streamed album globally

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Lover by Taylor Swift Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone Starboy by The Weeknd

Top podcast globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett Serial Killers Relatos de la Noche Crime Junkie Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

Most viral songs globally