KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been named as Spotify’s top global artist of 2024, after the pop icon accumulated over 26.6 billion streams globally.
“To celebrate Taylor’s monumental achievement, fans will see a first-ever special badge on her Spotify artist profile.
“Swifties from around the globe can be on the lookout for a special surprise to celebrate their fandom soon!” Spotify said when announcing its 2024 Wrapped.
Most-streamed artists globally
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Travis Scott
- Peso Pluma
- Kanye West
- Ariana Grande
- Feid
Most-streamed songs globally
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “End of Beginning” by Djo
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
- “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
Most-streamed album globally
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G
- eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- SOS by SZA
- Lover by Taylor Swift
- Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone
- Starboy by The Weeknd
Top podcast globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Huberman Lab
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
- Serial Killers
- Relatos de la Noche
- Crime Junkie
- Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial
- El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé
Most viral songs globally
- “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande
- “End of Beginning” by Djo
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar