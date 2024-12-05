SEOUL, Dec 5 — In a powerful display of resilience, Dua Lipa performed for over 20,000 fans at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, kicking off her Radical Optimism world tour on a night following South Korea’s emergency martial law declaration.

Despite the political tensions, Lipa’s high-energy concert offered an escape for the anxious crowd, who danced and sang along to hits like “One Kiss,” “Levitating,” and “New Rules.”

According to The Korea Times, Lipa connected with fans, sharing an empowering message: “Nothing outside matters. It’s just me and you.”

Her flawless vocals and electrifying performance captivated the audience, creating a shared moment of joy that transcended the tense atmosphere outside.

As the night drew to a close, Lipa’s heartfelt thank-you resonated deeply: “The world has been changing, and we’ve all collectively been going through a lot. Thank you for letting this happen."

For the encore, Lipa performed “Dance The Night” and “Houdini,” reminding the crowd of the unifying power of music, making the Seoul shows a standout moment in her Radical Optimism tour.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law, deploying troops and helicopters to parliament, only for lawmakers to vote down the measure, forcing him into a U-turn six hours later.

A vote in the South Korean parliament on the proposed impeachment of Yoon is scheduled for Saturday at 7pm (1000 GMT/6pm Malaysian time), according to Yonhap News Agency.