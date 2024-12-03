SEOUL, Dec 3 — Korean drama actor Park Min-jae, known for roles in titles such as Little Women and Mr. Lee, has reportedly died at the age of 32.

South Korean entertainment and sports portal Xports News reported yesterday that Park died from sudden cardiac arrest in China last week.

“My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually,” Park’s brother posted in Korean on the late actor’s Instagram account.

His agency Big Title has since confirmed the news yesterday, describing him as “a beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best for himself”.

“We are truly grateful for the love and interest you have shown actor Park Min-jae. Although we will no longer be able to see his acting, we will remember him and be proud of him as an actor at Big Title. We pray that the deceased may rest in peace,” it said.

Its chief executive, Hwang Joo-hye, also wrote: “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip ended up going on a very long trip. It was so sudden. Although it was a short time, I was grateful to be your representative, and I am sorry.”

Park also appeared in Goryeo-Khitan War, Snap and Spark, Bo-ra! Deborah and Call It Love.