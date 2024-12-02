SEOUL, Dec 2 — A nightclub manager, accused of extorting 300 million won (RM1 million) from the late Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun, maintained her innocence in her final court statement, claiming she was manipulated by her co-defendant, a former actress, into committing the crime.

Hankook Ilbo reported yesterday that the manager, identified as A, argued that actress B used psychological manipulation, or gaslighting, to coerce her into acting as an intermediary in the blackmail.

Prosecutors, however, sought a seven-year prison sentence for both women, citing the deliberate and calculated nature of their actions, the report added.

A is accused of contacting Lee in September 2023, claiming her phone had been hacked and demanding hush money.

B is alleged to have demanded an additional 100 million won, successfully extorting 50 million.

A’s defence argued that she was a victim of B’s manipulation, with the women having developed a close relationship while serving prison sentences together.

Investigations revealed that B exploited A’s drug use and celebrity connections to orchestrate the extortion, posing as a hacker and pretending to support A as a confidant.

In her final statement, Hankook Ilbo reported A as tearfully claiming she wanted to protect Lee and end the threats, while admitting to sending the money demands under B's guidance.

Prosecutors, however, dismissed her claims, asserting her actions were deliberate, including purchasing a burner phone to facilitate the crime.

The trial, overseen by Judge Hong Eun-sook, will conclude with a ruling on December 19.

Lee Sun-kyun, who had been under police investigation for drug-related charges, was found deceased in Seoul in December 2023.

The South Korean actor was known for his versatile roles in both television and film, which showcased his ability to portray complex characters.

He gained widespread recognition for his performances in the hit television series Coffee Prince (2007) and My Mister (2018) and the film Paju (2009), before finding international acclaim in Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite in 2019.