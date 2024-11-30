NASHVILLE, Nov 30 — Bob Bryar, the drummer for My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2014, has passed away, TMZ reported yesterday.According to law enforcement sources, the 44-year-old musician was found dead at his Tennessee home on Tuesday, with his last known sighting on November 4. Authorities have indicated that there is no suspicion of foul play, as all of Bryar's musical equipment and firearms were left undisturbed. After the discovery of his body, which was reportedly in a state of severe decomposition, Animal Control removed two dogs from the property. According to TMZ, the cause of death is still under investigation by the medical examiner.Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004 after meeting the band during their tour with The Used. He replaced Matt Pelissier shortly after the release of their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. Bryar played on the band’s 2006 album The Black Parade, which became their most iconic record, and contributed to the writing of their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.Before Danger Days was released, Bryar left the band and worked with other musical projects before transitioning to a career in real estate. In the years following his departure from My Chemical Romance, Bryar was open about his struggles with suicidal thoughts. While My Chemical Romance is set to embark on a reunion tour next year, Bryar will not be rejoining the band. He remains the longest-tenured drummer in the band’s history.