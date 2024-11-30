SEOUL, Nov 30 — The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards wrapped up last night with 12.12: The Day and Exhuma emerging as the big winners of the night.

Held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, the star-studded event was hosted by actors Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min, celebrating the best of South Korean cinema.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards, established in 1963, are South Korea’s most prestigious film awards, often regarded as the Korean equivalent of the Oscars.

12.12: The Day, a historical action drama centred on the tragic events of the 1980 uprising in Gwangju, South Korea and the military coup that followed, took home the prestigious Best Picture award, cementing its place as the standout film of the year.

It also snagged Best Actor for Hwang Jung Min, who played journalist Kim Gyu Hyun, along with Best Editing and the Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film.

Exhuma, a psychological thriller about a wealthy family that enlists a shaman after experiencing paranormal events, dominated the technical categories, winning Best Director for Jang Jae Hyun and Best Actress for Kim Go Eun, who received widespread acclaim for her performance as Ji Hye.

The film also claimed Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography and Lighting.

Jung Hae In added to his growing list of accolades, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in I, the Executioner, while Lee Sang Hee earned Best Supporting Actress for her performance in My Name is Loh Kiwan.

In other notable wins, Noh Sang Hyun and Park Ju Hyun were recognised as Best New Actor and Best New Actress for their roles in Love in the Big City and Drive respectively. The Best New Director award went to Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs, which also won Best Screenplay.