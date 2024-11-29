SEOUL, Nov 29 — ADOR, the label behind K-pop phenomenon NewJeans, has reaffirmed the validity of the group’s contract despite their announcement to terminate ties.

The agency, a subsidiary of Hybe, said, in a statement to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency today, that the agreement remains in effect until July 31, 2029 and outlined its ongoing commitment to the group’s career.

The statement comes a day after NewJeans held a press conference accusing ADOR of contract breaches and sidelining the group following the removal of Min Hee-jin, the band’s creator, as CEO.

In its statement, ADOR denied the allegations, asserting it has “diligently fulfilled contractual obligations” and has not violated terms.

As part of its efforts to support NewJeans, ADOR revealed plans for a fan event in March, a new album by mid-2025, and a world tour later that year. Additionally, the agency is seeking new producers to maintain the group’s distinctive sound.

In addressing the demand to reinstate Min, ADOR clarified that the contract does not stipulate the presence of a specific CEO.

“This is not a breach of agreement,” the agency said, adding that many of the group’s grievances are unrelated to contractual terms.

The five-member group, known for its meteoric rise in the K-pop scene, has made it clear that Min’s leadership is central to their creative identity.

Their call for her reinstatement stems from her dismissal in August, following accusations by Hybe that she sought to split ADOR and NewJeans from the parent company.

Min, who stepped down from ADOR’s board earlier this month, has denied the claims, but her exit has left a visible rift between the group and the agency.

The dispute has divided fans, with many supporting the group under hashtags like #JusticeForNewJeans, while others call for reconciliation to preserve their future.