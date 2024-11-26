KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — C4Cinta, directed by young filmmaker Karthik Shamalan, has set a new benchmark in Malaysian Tamil cinema, grossing over RM1.13 million within just four days of its release, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Malaysia.

The film, co-produced by SCIFILM and AVLT Production and distributed by Poketplay Films, has captivated audiences with its fresh narrative and heartfelt exploration of love and relationships.

Featuring a talented cast including Pashini Sivakumar, Viknesh Naidu, Ravin Rao Santheran, Vijay Naidu, Dishaaleny and Loga Varman, C4Cinta has been praised for its innovative storytelling and high production value. The movie, released nationwide on Nov 21, also boasts a captivating musical score by Shamesan Mani Maran.

“This milestone is significant for the Malaysian Tamil film industry, which has faced challenges in gaining mainstream recognition in recent years. The record-breaking success of C4Cinta is seen as a testament to the potential of local Tamil cinema to thrive not only domestically but also on the global stage,” Poketplay Films said in a statement to Bernama.

It said the overwhelming response reflects the growing demand for diverse, high-quality content in Malaysia's film industry.

“C4Cinta is a proud moment for the Malaysian Tamil cinema community and a celebration of local talent,” it added.

C4Cinta is now showing in cinemas nationwide. — Bernama